In this file photo, taken on April 22, 2017, a health worker is seen administering a vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign against polio at Hotoro-Kudu, in the Nassarawa district of Kano, northwest Nigeria. (By AFP)

The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa was now free of the virus that causes polio, a landmark in a decades-long campaign to eradicate the notorious disease around the world.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/08/25/632598/Africa-polio-free