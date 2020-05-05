What Kind of a World Have We Been Tolerating !

here is our chance to CHANGE IT !

Source: Schiller Institute

Published on 4 May 2020

The world is in a grave crisis which is unlike anything before. The good news is that, given that it is the terrible policies of the past decades that have put us in this situation, it will be impossible to “go back to normal.” Helga Zepp-LaRouche has called on young people of the world to take leadership at this moment of great change to fight the two deadly viruses now threatening humanity—the coronavirus pandemic and the meltdown of the global financial system. The world must emerge from this crisis with an entirely New Paradigm of peaceful relations among nations, and a new economic system based on cooperation for the progress of all humanity.

This video conference is an opportunity for young people across the world to speak with Helga Zepp-LaRouche and join the fight for a New Paradigm in the world based. After opening remarks by Helga, representatives from each nation will give a 2-4 minute report on their organizing, and a Q&A will follow.

Simultaneous translation will be available for some languages.