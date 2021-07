an extremely informative interview which should `unsettle`those who are under the misapprehension that there is a climate crisis. Professor Koonin is the author of a recently published book “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters”. Having taken the hours and great effort to actually read the scientific papers on climate, he has done a u-turn on his beliefs

Source: Hidden Forces

19 April 2021

