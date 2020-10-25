War and Peace are On the Ballot: A Memo to the Anti-War folks Who “Can’t Decide” How to Vote

“We came, we saw, he died” Hillary Clinton on CBS. Oct. 20, 2011 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlz3-OzcExI

by Tony Papert

No one who has seen it will ever forget Hillary Clinton’s uncontrollable chortling over the sodomy-murder of Libyan President Muammar Qaddafi ordered by Obama and French President Hollande in Oct, 2011. “We came, we saw, he died!” she guffawed, mimicking the words of Julius Caesar, whose successor Tiberius crucified Christ. Hillary’s moral insanity must force us to remember two things: first, that the Obama-Biden administration was a war administration, whose record of launching bloody, no-win “forever wars” was only rivalled in American history by the preceding Bush-Cheney administration. Obama continued the bloody and useless Afghanistan War throughout both his terms in office. In March, 2011, he unleashed a NATO bombing campaign against Libya which only ended with Qaddafi’s torture-murder in October. But, although the NATO bombings have stopped, Obama’s Libya war continues today. The country is still at war and in bloody chaos almost a decade later.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://larouchepac.com/20201020/memo-anti-war-folks-who-can-t-decide-how-vote