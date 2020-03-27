URGENT DEMAND TO CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

The South African government has placed the country under lockdown for 21 days. Today is Day 1.

The government under President Ramaphosa has made no provision for the millions of South Africans who earn a daily living.

NO PROVISION AT ALL

Yet again they have forgotten that millions of South Africans still live in informal settlements.

Self isolation is not possible if you live in severly over-crowded districts.

Self isolation is not possible if you live in informal settlements where even basic services are not provided.

President Ramaphosa you have made no plan to deliver even basic provisions of food.

You have made no plan to give even small sums of cash to those who must work on a daily basis in order simply to eat.

President Ramaphosa you will not even provide hand sanitizer to those who need it most.

You have refused to meet with the leadership of Abahlali baseMjondolo. You refuse to allow them to continue their essential work within communities, work that they do because your government will not acknowledge the existence and need of so many of your people.

If the government of India can provide cash and provisions to its millions of daily-wage earners then South Africa with a fraction of India`s population certainly can.

President Ramaphosa unless you address this crisis immediately you are condemning people not to death by disease but death by starvation.

demand issued by PD Lawton for africanagenda(dot)net, 27 March 2020

