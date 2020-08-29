The fast neutron reactor “breeds” new plutonium fuel and reprocesses spent fuel, thus closing the nuclear cycle. (Most such reactors use liquid sodium as a coolant.) The fast neutron reactor is reportedly 60 times more resource efficient than conventional nuclear reactors. Russia has two large operational fast neutron reactors, which, in collaboration with China, advance the platform for the world’s nuclear energy.

Third

re posted from EIR DAILY ALERT SERVICE

https://larouchepub.com/

Under Attack by Pompeo, China and Russia Accelerate Physical Economic, Scientific Development

Aug. 28 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulatory letters Aug. 26 on the initiation of the “Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation” between the two countries, which signals a heightening of their relationship and further accelerates the growing work of physical economics and fundamental science advance.

President Xi wrote to Putin, “As each country is the other’s largest neighbor, China and Russia have been working together and helping one another as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the globe.” Xi mentioned “the high level and exceptionality of their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era,” and “building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” Putin wrote to Xi that “Activities under the framework of the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation are rich in content, covering scientific research,” and will “improve the living standards of the two peoples.”

Though not his intention, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s attacks on each country, is profoundly strengthening the fundamental Russia-China alliance.

There are four sectors of the economy in which this is a pronounced development:

First, on Aug. 23 at a youth educational forum in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to work with China and private firm Huawei in setting up 5G technology in Russia. In response to a question about Russia’s 5G policy, Lavrov replied, in part: “There is no doubt that we will not follow the example set by the Americans who demand that no one works with China on 5G, in particular with Huawei. This is not something we would do. On the contrary, we are interested in working with other countries on developing and introducing state-of-the-art technology.” In June 2019, MTS, which is Russia’s largest telecom operator, signed an agreement with Huawei to test 5G networks in Russia, and later that year, MTS launched a 5G mobile communication network at the All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow and in Kronshtadt, St. Petersburg. At the end of July 2020, MTS obtained a standard service license from the Russian Federal Communications Regulatory Agency to operate in 83 regions of Russia. Russia will now collaborate with Huawei on this.

Second, Russia is working to use its expertise to develop a fast neutron nuclear reactor in China. Over the last year, TVEL, the nuclear fuel manufacturing division of the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has provided a batch of nuclear fuel for the China Experimental Fast Reactor under its contract with the China Nuclear Industry Corporation and China Institute of Atomic Energy. In most nuclear reactors, U-235 is split by a slower or “thermal” neutron, a neutron whose speed has been slowed down by a “neutron moderator,” which is quite often water. In contrast, the fast neutron reactor has no moderator, and relies on fast neutrons to convert U-238 into plutonium-239 and other isotopes of plutonium. The fast neutron reactor “breeds” new plutonium fuel and reprocesses spent fuel, thus closing the nuclear cycle. (Most such reactors use liquid sodium as a coolant.) The fast neutron reactor is reportedly 60 times more resource efficient than conventional nuclear reactors. Russia has two large operational fast neutron reactors, which, in collaboration with China, advance the platform for the world’s nuclear energy.

Third, Russia and China have been working for five years on building a long-haul, wide-body passenger plane, the CRAIC CR929, to compete with Airbus and Boeing.

Fourth, Russia will increase its soybean production to provide China with 3.4 million tons of soybeans by 2024, Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov and China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Zhan announced Aug. 25, reported South China Morning Post.

Thus, the China-Russia collaboration is developing far beyond shipping Russian natural gas to China, into the growth of physical economy and fundamental science, as expressed by the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation.

Source: EIR Daily Alert Service

https://larouchepub.com/

Like this: Like Loading...