UK Breaks Its African Aid Promise When Needed Most !

The UK has announced a 50% cut in foreign aid claiming the Covid pandemic as the reason. African countries, whose economies right now are more fragile than ever and who have increasing numbers of people unemployed and going hungry, need foreign aid more than ever. The UK is the second largest donor to developing countries. African states that will be hit the hardest are South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, DRC and Nigeria. Oxfam have called this a “Death Sentence” to millions already on the brink. So much for a Common Wealth .

Source: CGTN

UK to cut its AID funds by 50 pc

9 March 2021

