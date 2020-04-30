UAE delegation visits Sudan to recruit mercs for Libya rebel commander: Report

This file photo, obtained from a video published by Libyan rebels on April 3, 2019, shows military convoys heading from eastern Libya toward the west. (Via AFP)

A high-ranking delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — a sponsor of Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar — has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to fight against the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli.

Sources told the Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera that the Emirati delegation, headed by National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed, spent five hours in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Wednesday.

“Two planes, one bearing the insignia of Manchester City Football Club, landed in Khartoum on Wednesday and departed back to Abu Dhabi five hours later,” Al Jazeera said.

The senior UAE officials discussed ways of supporting Haftar in light of the setback his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) is facing in an offensive to seize the capital and unseat the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

The sources told Al Jazeera that another aircraft carrying a number of high-ranking Emirati officials had arrived on Saturday, spending two hours in Khartoum before leaving for Chad.

