U.S Sanctions on Ethiopia are an Attack on Regional Development

U.S intervention in Ethiopia is undermining regional development in the Horn of Africa as Ethiopia will become sub-Saharan Africa`s second largest producer of electricity through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ( GERD) which will supply 6.2 GW for Ethiopia and for neighbouring states including South Sudan, Kenya and The Sudan

Ethiopian media in conversation with Lawrence Freeman ( part 3)

Source: Prime Media World

“The Sudan Issues is the most transparently absurd” – Lawrence Freeman | Primelogue Part 3

7 May 2021

Like this: Like Loading...