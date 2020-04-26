Twenty-nine women bravely continued to occupy the land by sleeping on the ground. Yesterday Calvin and Family Security arrested them. Some of them had babies as young as two years with them. The babies were taken with their mothers during the arrest.

Twenty-Nine Brave Women Arrested, Two Settlements Attacked

Friday, 10 April 2020

Abahlali baseMjondolo Press Statement Twenty-Nine Brave Women Arrested, Two Settlements Attacked Yesterday the KwaMathambo settlement in Redhill and the Burnwood settlement in Clare Estate were both attacked by the eThekwini Municipality and subject to violent eviction.

As usual there were no court orders and the evictions were violent and illegal in terms of the both the ordinary law and the lockdown regulations that have placed a moratorium on all evictions. As has become routine since Calvin and Family Security were given the tender to evict a number of people were seriously injured.

