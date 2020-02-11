re posted from LAROUCHEPAC

TRUMP’S ACQUITTAL OPENS THE DOOR FOR THE U.S. TO JOIN IN CREATING THE NEW PARADIGM

by Harley Schlanger 7 February 2020

The acquittal of President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment by a vote in the U.S. Senate on February 5 should free him to pursue the urgent, dramatic strategic policy changes which led to him being targeted for a regime change coup, by those defending the Bush-Obama status quo. That status quo, which Trump pledged to overturn during his election campaign, included a commitment to remain engaged in the “endless wars” launched by Bush and Obama, and to continue the global free trade agenda, and its related anti-growth “Green” policy, which have been dismantling the manufacturing and agriculture sectors in the developed nations. Sticking to this degenerating status quo was the policy of Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated. In particular, it was his oft-stated commitment to work with Russia and President Putin, rather than engage in escalating provocations against Russia, which earned him the special enmity of top intelligence operatives in the United Kingdom and the Obama team, and their stooges in the Democratic Party, who were behind the “Russiagate” investigation and “Ukrainegate” impeachment against him.

