re posted from EIR DAILY ALERT SERVICE

https://larouchepub.com/pr/2020/200214_trump.html

Trump Again Distances Himself from His Cabinet and Military, This Time on the Philippines

Feb. 14, 2020 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump on Feb. 13 was asked by the press what he thought about Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte scrapping the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) this week, giving the U.S. 180 days to pull its troops and equipment out of the country (see EIR Daily Alert, Feb. 10, 2020). His response: “Well, I never minded that so much, to be honest. We helped the Philippines very much. We helped them defeat ISIS. I don’t really mind if they would like us to do that—it will save us a lot of money. My views are different from others.” He also said that he has a very good relationship with Duterte—Duterte had said the same thing about Trump, distinguishing him from the Congress and the State Department for their outrageous attacks on his country—the Congress imposed Magnitsky sanctions for arresting the former Justice Secretary when she was caught in drug deals, and the State Department lifted the visa of the former chief of police (now a Senator) who ran Duterte’s war on drugs.

Indeed, Trump is distinguishing himself from those raging against Duterte.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://larouchepub.com/pr/2020/200214_trump.html

Like this: Like Loading...