just thinking about hard times in Zimbabwe

“the purpose of song is to give life and hope to the people, to heal the broken hearts and you don`t get to sing a song when you have nothing to say” Oliver Mtukudzi

this is a particularly great performance by the late Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi in which he explains the meaning of these tracks

Source: KEXP

Oliver Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits – Full Performance (Live on KEXP

