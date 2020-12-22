Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

Three Stories of Deep State/Media Corruption

22 December 2020

The blatant lies and corrupt actions in defense of the collapsing imperial global order are increasingly visible to growing numbers of people. Today we have an update on three stories which require a response from the American people and our allies internationally to avoid the dangerous course set in motion by the backers of a would-be Biden administration. Will we act in cooperation to defeat the City of London/Wall Street globalists, who are moving to pit the leading sovereign nations, the U.S., Russia and China, against each other, so the imperial corporatists can impose a central banker’s dictatorship?

