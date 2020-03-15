Thomas Sankara`s Ghost

What is little known about Thomas Sankara is that he was in contact with the French LaRouche movement. That is how Sankara came to know about the importance of developing the physical economy. It was through a series of programs of infrastructure development that Burkina Faso was able to transform under his leadership. This was also how he came to understand that the current Western financial model is no different to a casino. That knowledge led him to give his famous speech at the OAU assembly in 1987.

la luta continua

Source: CGTN Africa

Faces Of Africa – Sankara’s Ghost

Like this: Like Loading...