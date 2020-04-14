re posted from LAROUCHEPAC

There Is No Normal To Return To: Time for Debt Moratorium or Cancellation

Going back to normal would be a disaster. We are living on one rolled over and bailed out debt bubble after another. Instead of throwing money at the financial system to “get back to normal”, it’s time to REORGANIZE it. Harley uses the examples of Germany and Mexico to illustrate what happens when you don’t reorganize debt.

Every weekday morning Harley will brief you on what you need to know to start your day. If you haven’t already, sign up for Harley’s weekly articles.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://larouchepac.com/20200413/there-no-normal-return-time-debt-moratorium-or-cancellation

Like this: Like Loading...