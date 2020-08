Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

The William Binney AMA tour: Leave no questions unanswered

William Binney, NSA whistleblower, has taken to social media in collaboration with LaRouchePAC to outflank the international surveillance state. There was NO Russian hack of the DNC, and we have the means to prove it. Anyone can ask Mr. Binney any question in this process, and he will answer as many as he can. We will primarily be taking questions via reddit here: https://www.reddit.com/r/WayOfTheBern…

