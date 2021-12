I had the privledge of speaking to OBN during which we discussed Western hypocrisy, Pan Africanism and its role going forward, the need for African media like OBN, and the African Continental High Speed Railway which must become the mission of Pan Africanism

Source: OBN Oromiyaa [ Oromia Broadcasting Network]

The US Economic Sanction on Ethiopia is Unjust: PD Lawton

23 Dec 2021

