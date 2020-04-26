“Africa can bring a sense of its own interests in its scientific development and a sense also of social harmony and this sense of social harmony in Africa combined with a sense of social harmony of China and what we can bring from the Western countries, including of course the United States and France in western Africa and other countries in eastern Africa; this can bring a combination which Africa would be a sort of catalyser for this change in the world. And this would demand an input from all of us to create that. And Africa would be not a country that only needs to be helped as such, but a country that would make a jump into the future exactly like China did.”

Panel 1: “The Urgent Need to Replace Geopolitics with a New Paradigm in International Relations”

International online conference, April 25-26, 2020

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2020/03/29/conference-mankinds-existence-now-depends-on-the-establishment-of-a-new-paradigm/

