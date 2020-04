This weekend’s Schiller Institute conference gave a glimpse of what a dialogue of cultures in a new paradigm could look like. The conference underscored the need for new ideas, new thinking, shedding current assumptions, and that there are people around the world ready to do just that. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin promises an economic recovery based on exactly the monetary policies that crashed the economy. Meanwhile, the BRICS nations start talking credit.

