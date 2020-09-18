THE IMPOVERISHED OF THE WORLD ARE BEING PUSHED BEYOND THE BRINK

at least 25 countries face acute food insecurity

“It is high time we recognized the scale of the crisis and seek joint efforts“

Source: CGTN

2020/09/17 China’s Efforts to End Poverty: A Special on UN Sustainable Development Goals

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations which was founded at the end of World War II to prevent another catastrophic conflict. Through challenges and difficulties, the UN has largely kept global peace and security, aiding members in need. In 2015, the UN began pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals, 17 points for a sustainable future to be carried out until 2030. Those goals meet challenges such as inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, and peace. But, the top goal is to end absolute #poverty. For its part, China is working to build a moderately prosperous society and eradicate extreme poverty. More than 850 million Chinese have topped the poverty threshold, contributing 70 percent to poverty reduction efforts globally. Listen to the CGTN forum on China and the UN — Partners against poverty and working together for the whole world’s shared future.

Like this: Like Loading...