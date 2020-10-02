extremely interesting research which identifies the MIC funding of the anti-China propaganda. the same vehicles being used that peddled `WMDs`

“I want to ask people to keep in mind when they are hearing all this stuff about China just look at who is saying it. Don`t take it on face value. And also recognise that this is a PR campaign, it`s a narrative arch, it`s not news. There`s an end goal in mind that we are all being shuffled towards.”

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – The foreign interference pushing Australia to war with China – Melissa Harrison

Interview with researcher Melissa Harrison Hosted by Robert Barwick, Citizens Party Research Director.

Click here for the China narrative series on the Citizens Party’s website: https://citizensparty.org.au/china-na…

Click here for further analysis on Melissa Harrison’s website: https://www.harrisonpublications.org/…

