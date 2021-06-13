Source: The New Africa Channel

The First Phase of Senegal’s $2 Billion Dakar Regional Express Train To Start Operation This Year

20 May 2021

The First Phase of Senegal’s $ 2BN Dakar Regional Express Train To Start Operation This Year – The first phase of the Dakar Regional Express Train, a railway line connecting Dakar city center to Senegal’s Blaise Diagne International Airport, is scheduled to open by the end of this year. The first phase of the project is 36km line which connects the center of Dakar to the new development business city of Diamniadio, in just 35 minutes, crossing the entire outskirts of the capital. The $2.4 billion Dakar Regional Express Train project, which began in 2016, is part of the economic development plan of Senegal and aims to provide services to the Dakar suburbs by replacing the Petit Train de Banlieue. When completed, the project will connect Dakar and Blaise Diagne International Airport in just 45 minutes via a 55-kilometer track that passes through 14 stations.

