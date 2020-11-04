The Elites Move To Steal The Election: The Future Belongs to the Patriots, Not the Globalists

Last updated 5:00 a.m. ET on November 4, 2020 – Source: https://ballotpedia.org/Election_results,_2020

By Barbara Boyd

As President Donald Trump’s path to the White House began to be accomplished last night, the counting in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania halted. In all of these states the President was leading. Georgia, where the President was also leading, became delayed by a “water main break.” North Carolina was undeclared despite the President’s lead there. Arizona was called, by Fox, with thousands of votes from election day not even counted. The vote fraud pattern is classic: “Stop everything, slow it down to a snail’s pace, while we figure out how to concoct more votes in the Democrat city–centered precincts we control”—namely, Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

Joe Biden went on TV early, at 12:30 a.m., to declare that he was on track to win the Presidency. This followed statements by the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, the man charged by state law with guaranteeing the sanctity of the vote, that Biden would win Pennsylvania based on counting “every vote.” The only problem is that this statement was issued the day before any in- person voting had occurred. It followed Biden himself in a video statement telling voters that he did not “need their votes to win,” he needed their support after he was declared the winner.

President Trump countered with the obvious, that Americans were witnessing a fraud, an embarrassment to the country, before their very eyes.

