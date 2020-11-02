The Democrats Plan to Steal Election—by Roger Stone

President Obama with VP Biden, March 2010. Photo: Pete Souza, Obama White House

by Roger Stone · This piece originally appeared in the Gateway Pundit under Joe Hoft’s byline on October 31, 2020.

It is now just a few days until America finally renders its fateful choice for President on on Election Day 2020. But Democrat manipulations to buy time to conduct as much voter fraud as possible have made it more like Election MONTH 2020.

As President Donald Trump tirelessly barnstorms the country, firing up voters from all walks of life at increasingly massive rallies that epitomize political Americana, Democrat Joe Biden is staggering around the political stage, desperately hoping to run out the clock and avoid any of the exploding controversy around his treasonous secret business dealings with the communist Chinese, among other appalling revelations.

Biden’s campaign communications team—also known as the entire corporate “mainstream” media and all major social media and information platforms—are scurrying about crazily in an unprecedented suppression and censorship rampage to ensure that the growing body of authenticated evidence of Joe Biden’s active complicity in his son Hunter’s influence pedaling in Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan receives zero coverage, effectively bamboozling the American electorate.

While his cynical media protectorate shields the doddering Delaware Democrat from long-overdue exposure of his appalling corruption and greed, Biden cowers in the basement bunker of his sprawling multimillion dollar estate in Chateau Country, Delaware. Biden’s “campaign” is now pretty basic: no rallies, no press conferences, no exposure to media questions, no impromptu (or any) interaction with actual voters, and not a peep about any of the sludge now bubbling up out of the Biden Crime Family sewer.

