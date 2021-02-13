If you perceive China as a threat, here is an opportunity to learn … If you really want peace and prosperity in this beautiful world but perceive China as a threat, then here is an opportunity to educate yourself and others.

The Deconstructionist Assault on China’s Cultural Optimism (Reading Session 01- Feb11, 2021)

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

12 Feb 2021

In this first of a series of reading sessions, we will come to explore the cultural, philosophical and political dynamics of China stretching back 2500 years and extending up to the present day. The essay read on this first session is titled The Deconstructionist Assault on China’s Cultural Optimism written by EIR Editor Michael Billington in 1997, and introduces the often overlooked matter of cultural warfare and the methods used by Anglo-American intelligence to subvert target cultures throughout the ages with a focus on the 20th century efforts to sabotage the republican movement launched by China’s first president Sun Yat-sen. The full text of this essay is found here: https://archive.schillerinstitute.com…​

