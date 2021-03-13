As Ghana, under President Nana Akofu Addo ,is demonstrating in so many areas, Africa does not need to beg for trade deals ! Non-African countries are now vying with each other for trade deals with Africa! As shown in the first part of this glorious video, Ghana has recently said no thank you to Switzerland. And has now made what must be a far more financially interesting trade deal with the UK, which was signed this week.

The presenter of this video makes such an important point: Africa must have a common policy, common vision, common interest which goes beyond any government administration. This is the only approach that will make AfCTA work. At present, even the most basic logistics are impossible for African entrepreneurs.

Source: Make Afrika Great

The Day H.E President Nana Addo Says NO to Cocoa and Gold Export as a Raw Materials, Let Add Value

10 March 2021

Like this: Like Loading...