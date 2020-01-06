The British Creation and Control of Islamic Terror — The Background to China’s Defeat of Xinjiang Terror

London.

Excerpt from LaRouche PAC Fireside Chat Activists Call, Thursday, January 2, 2020

MICHAEL BILLINGTON: So, what I wanted to address tonight, actually was requested by Helga several weeks ago. That in addressing this hysteria about China in this country, the lies, the lies which are possibly even more disastrous than the lies about the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The lies about the evil of what’s going on in China, the Hong Kong “freedom fighters” who are nothing but radical terrorists burning down the city. And even more substantial, this Xinjiang Uighur issue, which I’m sure you’ve all seen. The propaganda is that millions of Muslims have been locked up, forbidden to study their religion; locked up and the key thrown away if they even have a passage of the Quran in their cellphone. Millions and millions of Uighurs. Wild, wild lies. I hope you’ve all seen our pamphlet, which says that the McCarthyite witch hunt against China and against the Chinese-Americans is equally an attack on Donald Trump, who is committed to breaking this neo-con, British imperial divide of the world; ending the colonial wars in the Middle East and elsewhere, and bringing about friendship between the United States and Russia and China.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://larouchepac.com/20200104/british-creation-and-control-islamic-terror-background-china-s-defeat-xinjiang-terror