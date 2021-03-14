The Belt and Road Unlocks Landlocked Countries? Part 1: Armenia

Source: BRIX Sweden

In this new episode of the podcast series of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden, we explore the term “landlocked countries” and what that implies in economic and strategic terms. Hussein Askary interviewed Benyamin Poghosyan, Founder and Chairman of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies in Yerevan, Armenia to discuss how this situation applies to the South Caucasus generally and Armenia specifically. Other questions discussed are: – What disadvantages that factor imply? – What are Armenia’s plans or opportunities to break out of this isolation, especially after the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh? – The Russia-brokered ceasefire has certain economic aspects. Can economic cooperation lead to easing of tensions and eventually to peace? – What is the role of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in realizing the full potential of the Caucasus region and Armenia? – What is special about this region and Armenia that could be of interest for the world economy (Armenia’s comparative advantages)? – What can the EU and the United States contribute to stabilize and develop this region? What can antagonism towards Russia and China lead to in the Caucasus.

