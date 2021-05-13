The Beautiful and Transformative Kazungula Bridge has Opened!

Opening of the Kazungula Bridge connecting Botswana and Zambia will accelerate regional integration in the Southern African Development Community ( SADC).

Source : The New Africa Channel

Botswana, Zambia Opens $269 Million Kazungula Bridge

12 May 2021

Botswana, Zambia Opens $269 Million Kazungula Bridge – Botswana and Zambia earlier this week jointly opened the Kazungula bridge, which is composed of a roadway and a rail track over the Zambezi river that connects the two countries as well as a one-stop border post. The bridge which covers a distance of 923 meters long, is expected to facilitate access to international markets through connectivity with major seaports and to improve the efficiency of the Southern African Development Community. The five-year project cost approximately $269 million, according to one of the funders, the African Development Bank Group. It is estimated that about 250 trucks a day are expected to pass through the bridge.

