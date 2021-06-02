Source: NedMedia

The $11.1b Lagos – Calabar Rail Line | All Detailed Information About The Upcoming Rail Line

30 May 2021

See all information about the upcoming $11.1 billion Lagos – Calabar rail line that will span 1,400kms, connecting many cities and towns across Nigeria, with spurs to all seaports in the south. The seaports this rail line will connect are Apapa port in Lagos, Warri Port, Onne Port, the upcoming Bonny deep sea port & Ibom deep seaport. There will be a total of 22 stations constructed along this long standard gauge rail line.

