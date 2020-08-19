Terrorists seize key port town in northern Mozambique

In this file photo, taken on August 24, 2019, the remains of a burned and destroyed home are seen in the village of Aldeia da Paz, outside Macomia, Mozambique. (By AFP)

Terrorist reportedly from the Takfiri Daesh group have seized a key port town in northern Mozambique following days of attacks in the gas-rich region.

Local media said on Wednesday that the terrorists captured the port of Mocimboa da Praia at dawn, adding that government forces fled the far-northern town when the extremists started attacking.

Mozambique’s Defense and Security Forces (FDS) also confirmed that the terrorists had launched “sequenced attacks” on several villages surrounding the port over the past week in an attempt to occupy the town.

“At the moment, there are ongoing actions to neutralize the terrorists that are using populations in the affected areas as shields,” it said in a statement.

The attack — the third on the town this year — was the latest in an intensifying militancy in Mozambique’s north since 2017. Recently, Daesh had claimed a number of the attacks in the troubled region.

Mocimboa da Praia is a port in northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province and lying on the Indian Ocean coast.

Cabo Delgado, which is expected to become the center of a natural gas industry after several promising discoveries, has seen a string of assaults on security forces and civilians since 2018.

