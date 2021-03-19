Tanzania`s Great President Magufuli has Died

This is extremely sad news for Tanzania and all of Africa. President Magufuli was loved by so many. His leadership was visionary. He dedicated himself to transforming Tanzania. Among his many great projects, he wanted to see every household connected to electricity and was the force behind the new railway from Dar to the landlocked eastern DRC, Rwanda and Burundi.

“𝗜 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗔𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗠𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝘆 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲”, 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗜 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

Source: Make Afrika Great

18 March 2021

