Tanzania `s Spectacular Modern Electrified SGR to Rwanda, Burundi and DRC

Source: SAFARI TALK TV

Why Tanzania is building THE LONGEST SGR RAILWAY IN AFRICA. Tanzania SGR

9 Feb 2021

The Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway is a railway system, under construction, linking the country to the neighboring countries of Rwanda and Uganda, and through these two, to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as part of the East African Railway Master Plan. In this video, We take a look at this mega project in detail. On how this SGR railway is being built, why it is being built, it is economic significance to Tanzania and Africa at large. We also look at the motive for the construction of this massive project.

