This transcript appears in the September 11, 2020 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Strategic Impasse: End of History,

Or Common Aims of Mankind?

This is the edited transcription of the Mrs. Zepp-LaRouche’s keynote presentation to the Schiller Institute conference on September 5. She is the founder and President of the Schiller Institute. Subheads have been added.

I’m greeting you wherever you may be around the globe, and let me—in this very, very dangerous moment of history—tell you about the purpose of this conference. If humanity is to overcome the present existing threat to our existence, this conference, and the mobilization of networks all over the world that are in contact with us, must catalyze the crucial interventions to pull the world back from the edge of the abyss; the abyss of nuclear war and with that—and this is not an exaggeration—the possible annihilation of the human species!

The purpose of this conference of the Schiller Institute is to propose concepts and solutions for this present unprecedented crisis. We have, like never before, a combination of an out-of-control pandemic, a famine, the greatest economic crisis since the end of World War II, a pending financial collapse, and most deadly, the danger of a new World War, and last but not least, a deep cultural crisis. Because of the enormity of these interconnected crises, there cannot be a solution for each of these problems separately, or just addressing a partial aspect. What is needed is a completely new paradigm, a solution on a higher level than that on which all these crises erupted. We have to jump to a new level of thinking; something that Nikolaus of Cusa called the Coincidentia Oppositorum, the Coincidence of Opposites.

Why are we at the brink of war, and why could this present confrontation become very quickly a new world war? The short answer is, because the British Empire would rather risk the annihilation of the human species, than allow the empire to be replaced by a system of sovereign republics. Ever since President Trump won the election in 2016 to their surprise, there has been a relentless coup attempt instigated by MI6 in collusion with the intelligence apparatus of the Obama administration: Russiagate, about which we will hear more from Bill Binney; a fraudulent impeachment effort; and an ongoing insurrection, by what Trump himself called the Military Industrial Complex and the “Deep” State Department, including violence in the streets.

Not only had Trump in 2016 promised he would restore the relationship with Russia, against which the entire Russiagate was designed, but from the standpoint of the British Empire, his Presidency was an accident, which never should have been allowed to happen. Just consider, what you just heard in the video clip from Lyndon LaRouche, which still is true for today. The fundamental strategic issue today is that there are essentially two policies in fundamental opposition: One is that of the British Empire, and the other is associated with the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble of the Constitution.

The Fundamental Conflict

The entire history of the so-called Western world and beyond of the last 250 years has to be seen from the perspective of that fundamental conflict. The British Empire never reconciled with the loss of their most precious colony. They tried to win it back in the War of 1812, and the Civil War, where Great Britain was openly allied with the Confederacy. After they realized that they could not win America back militarily, they decided to subvert the American Establishment to get them to adopt the model of the British Empire, from the British Round Table and the Fabian Society, to H.G. Wells and his “Open Conspiracy,” and the teaching of William Yandell Elliott, the mentor of a whole stable of anglophiles from Kissinger, to Samuel Huntington, and Zbigniew Brzezinski.

With the administrations of the Bushes and Obama—Clinton was at least aware of the problem—the British takeover of American politics had finally succeeded. The Project of a New American Century, PNAC, was the answer of that Establishment to the collapse of the Soviet Union, and was supposed to finally realize the utopia of Bertrand Russell for a world empire, a unipolar world, where subsequently all resisting governments were to be eliminated through color revolution, regime change, interventionist wars, or outright assassinations as in the case of Qaddafi.

