No Technological Apartheid, Africa Must Go Nuclear !

Source: Schiller Institute

Dr. Kelvin Kemm insists that “technological apartheid” not be imposed upon continental Africa. Instead the deployment of advanced nuclear power plant designs, including the fourth generation pebble bed reactors designed in South Africa, as well as floating modular nuclear complexes–“nuplexes”–can leapfrog Africa into world industrial and scientific leadership by 2050.

Like this: Like Loading...