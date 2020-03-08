South Africa : the Real Cause of the Energy Crisis

” We are seeing the socio-economic result of the lack of growth because of the lack of power because of the decisions made in the 1990s.”

The decrease in demand for electricity is due to the fact that NO NEW INDUSTRIAL PLANTS ARE BEING BUILT.

If the situation in South Africa continues as it is, by 2028, the only thing that will change is that we will go from a current situation where you are told that you cannot build a new industrial plant because Eskom cannot meet your energy requirements; to being told that you cannot run your existing industrial plant because there is not enough power.

Is South Africa suffering from load shedding because of the “missing 9 years ” ( ie Zuma`s administration) ? The answer to that according to David Nicholls is no. Is Eskom mis-managed, corrupt, inept? The answer is no. Eskom has had to comply with government policy. Is there a lack of engineering skill in South Africa? No, South Africa is more than capable of providing a world class energy network. Will electricity be cheaper in the long term if it is from renewables? No, the cost will escalate over time. Germany can afford R5 a unit from renewables. most South Africans cannot!

Load shedding: what caused it and why the lack of a permanent solution? – David Nicholls

Published on 30 Jan 2020

The load shedding chaos, disruption and damage to the economy is again part of the daily South African experience and has been intermittently since 2007. David Nicholls, a senior manager with Eskom for over 30 years, presented the technical, financial and political factors that underpinned decisions made in the 1990s, which led to the power crisis in SA since 2007. He also addressed the claim that the electricity crisis has caused the national GDP to be 25% less than it could have been if different approaches had been taken.

