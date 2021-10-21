Solutions for Africa`s Energy Deficit: Energy in all its forms

Source: Africa4Nuclear

Nuclear for Africa’s Prosperity!

ENERGY IN ALL ITS FORMS

This episode explores the popular forms of energy sources: from renewables such as solar and wind, to fossil fuels like coal. And of course… nuclear energy!

Africa4Nuclear is a platform that takes you through the evolution of energy and how nuclear energy and its range of applications have become a driving force that can improve lives all across Africa.

Princess ‘Princy’ Mthombeni is the receipt of the Women in Nuclear Global Excellence Award 2021, awarded by Women in Nuclear Global.

S1E3 Africa4Nuclear: Energy in all its forms

21 October 2021

