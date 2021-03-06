China puts the West in the shade!!! China proves that you can eliminate dire poverty AND heal the environment through development of the PHYSICAL ECONOMY ! An extra-ordinary interview which the China bashers do so need to learn from! What has been done in the coldest, most arid deserts of China can be done across the Sahel. Not only the greening of the deserts but using development to uplift people`s lives at the same time as cleaning up pollution and greening the Earth. African industrialization does not have to go through a process of environmental degradation thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative!

Source: BRIX Sweden

Shocking Revelations: The Environmental Impact of The Belt and Road Initiative

4 March 2021

In this new episode of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden (BRIX) 2021 podcast series, Hussein Askary interviewed Erik Solheim, former Norwegian Environment Minister and Minister of International Development to discuss the environmental impact of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China’s development policies and model. Mr. Solheim is currently the President of The Belt and Road Green Development Institute in Beijing. Visit our website: https://www.brixsweden.org/ ​ info@brixsweden.org

Like this: Like Loading...