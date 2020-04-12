re posted from XINHUANET

Senegal launches food delivery operation to households affected by COVID-19

Senegalese president Macky Sall (R) arrives at the Dakar Autonomous Port in Dakar, Senegal, April 11, 2020. Senegalese President Macky Sall launched Saturday a food delivery operation in the regions at the Dakar Autonomous Port as part of assistance to households affected by COVID-19. Sall initiated the emergency food aid program with a budget of 69 billion Francs CFA (about 114 million U.S. dollars), which is drawn from the response and solidarity fund against the effects of COVID-19 for the purchase of 146,000 tonnes of food to distribute to targeted households across the country. (Photo by Eddy Peters/Xinhua)

