Schiller Conference—A New Way of Thinking Brings the World Together for a New Paradigm

April 27 (EIRNS)—Lyndon LaRouche, following the 2008 financial breakdown of the Western financial system, presented the emergency measures required to end the British Imperial financial policies which created the bubble in the first place, but warned that only a combination of the world’s four major powers—Russia, China, India and the United States—working in tandem, collaboratively, could construct the new international economic structure to replace the bankrupt monetary system centered on the City of London and Wall Street. Those proposals were rejected, in favor of massive bail outs of the “too big to fail” banks, causing the creation of a bubble twice as large today—nearly $2 quadrillion in mostly worthless derivative gambling debts. That idiocy was joined by the imposition of vicious austerity measures in the trans-Atlantic nations and in the developing sector in Africa and Ibero-America.

This past weekend, the Schiller Institute held a two-day conference, under the title “Mankind’s Existence Now Depends on the Establishment of a New Paradigm!” An estimated 2,500 people attended the conference online over the course of two days, from over 55 countries, from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. As of Monday afternoon, the total number of visits to the first panel on YouTube had already risen to 5,300. Among the more than forty speakers, keynote speeches were presented by Schiller Institute Founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche, by the 1st Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, and by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York. In combination, these speeches demonstrated both the possibility and the urgency that “the East” and “the West” can work together to end the imperial division of the world into warring blocs, to address the existential threats now facing mankind from both the coronavirus and the global economic and financial disaster sparked by the pandemic

Over 200 questions were submitted during the conference, from several African and South American Ambassadors, from farmers, from elected officials, and from patriots and citizens around the world. The speeches were translated into multiple languages.

It worked, because the conference demonstrated a different way of thinking from the atomized, disjointed structures of geopolitical, zero-sum thinking imposed by the Empire’s media and corrupted educational systems. Instead, the four panels—strategy, science, classical culture, and physical economy—were presented as a “One,” in the sense intended by those thinkers whose ideas gave rise to the great nations of history—Plato, Confucius, Nicholas of Cusa, Gottfried Leibniz, who all recognized that the “One” was greater than the sum of its parts.

The world will never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic. The “cause” of the pandemic cannot be hidden by the “China-China-China” hysteria (a replay of the failed “Russia-Russia-Russia” campaign which attempted to remove Donald Trump from office and sabotage his effort to establish friendly relations with Russia and China). The cause was not a person or a country, but the destruction of the American System following the assassination of John Kennedy, and the 50 years of austerity which destroyed the infrastructure and the industries of the Western world and the developing sector alike—and especially the taking down of the public health systems, to maximize the profits of the Wall Street firms which controlled the privatized healthcare companies.

But the world was also forever changed by this historic Schiller Institute conference. A “certain tone” has been sounded, in this Year of Beethoven, and that tone is resounding internationally, resonating with the New Silk Road, and with the necessary emergence of a New Bretton Woods conference, led by Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, and other leaders of good will, to replace the decrepit ideas of Empire and geopolitical wars once and for all, while establishing a new just creditary system dedicated to giving every child on Earth the opportunity to develop his or her inherent creative powers to the fullest.

