RTF Dialogues with Lawrence Freeman: Transaqua, the New Silk Road and a New Vision for Africa

an unmissable interview rich in insights

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

10 April 2021

In this episode of RTF Dialogues, Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung talk with international Africa expert Lawrence Freeman on the rise of a new paradigm of development for Africa.

Check out Lawrence’s website here: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com

Lawrence Freeman’s previous RTF lecture on a Hamiltonian Solution for Africa can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULvPT… ​