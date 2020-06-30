re posted from EIR DAILY ALERT SERVICE

Rosatom Reaffirms Commitment to Africa’s Nuclear Energy Future

June 29 (EIRNS)—In the wake of the challenge it issued to the world May 7—for any company to develop and produce ten 250 MW small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) for the country—South Africa has continued its public commitment to nuclear power, as part of its “clean energy” mix for COVID-19 economic recovery program.

In an article June 24, South Africa’s Engineering News spoke with Rosatom Central and Southern Africa acting CEO Ryan Collyer, who confirmed Russia’s commitment to South Africa’s and the African’s continent’s energy development. “We are working hard to highlight the true potential of nuclear power to become a catalyst for sustainable development in Africa,” he highlighted. “We all understand that nuclear will play a vital role in achieving the United Nations sustainability goals, not only in Africa, but across the globe.”

A big hurdle to cross is the production of the small and affordable SMRs. “Africa, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa, has never been viewed as a robust market for nuclear power,” Collyer observed, “However, with the emergence of small modular reactor technology, nuclear increases its chances of being considered as a feasible option to address regional energy needs in a low carbon and stable energy generation, with predictable costs.”

The daily further states that Rosatom has “400-reactor-years” of experience, especially in SMR research.

