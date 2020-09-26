re posted from EIR DAILY ALERT SERVICE

Rosatom Active in Nuclear Power Development in Africa

Sept. 25 (EIRNS)—A new Russian-funded and -controlled nuclear center is being developed in Kigali, Rwanda: “The Center of Nuclear Science and Technologies, planned for completion by 2024, will include nuclear research labs as well as a small research reactor with up to 10 MW capacity,” Deutsche Welle’s Africa News reports, declaring the Rwandan plant is just the beginning. “Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia have signed similar deals with Rosatom, while countries such as Ghana, Uganda, Sudan, and [Democratic Republic of Congo] D.R.C. have less expansive cooperation agreements.”

A prominent involvement of Rosatom is also occurring in Egypt. The deal to develop the inaugural Dabaa nuclear power plant was signed back in 2015, but is finally becoming a reality, and will be the first of many more. “In addition to building four reactors at Dabaa, the Russian state atomic energy corporation (Rosatom) will supply nuclear fuel for the plant throughout its entire lifetime.” Rosatom will be involved in the operation and maintenance of the plant, as well as training of Egyptian personnel during the first 10 years of operation.

“The corporation will also assist Egypt to dispose of spent nuclear fuel,” wrote Heba Taha in her capacity as a participant in the Atoms for Development project, published on Sept. 21 in AllAfrica. “Around 85% of the cost of the Dabaa power plant will be financed by a $25 billion Russian loan. Egypt will begin repaying the loan in October 2029 on a biannual basis over 22 years, with 3% interest. The remaining 15% of the cost of the power plant will be raised by the Egyptian government, but it is not clear whether this will come from the public or private sector.”

Atoms for Development is a project of the South African Institute of International Affairs.

source: EIR Daily Alert Service

https://larouchepub.com/

Like this: Like Loading...