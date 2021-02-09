“The system as we know it, is a fraud.”
Source: Rogue MediaTV
Rogue News: The Strategic Hour – Matthew Ehret
Streamed live on 2 Feb 2021
Rogue News: The Strategic Hour – Matthew Ehret
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.
You can follow his work on:
www.canadianpatriot.org
www.risingtidefoundation.net
and Substack: matthewehret.substack.com