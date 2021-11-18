“Ethiopia is a leading nation in Africa for economic growth. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) when completed will generate 6,200 megawatts of power. This will be the biggest infusion of energy in sub-Saharan Africa. President Biden is undermining Ethiopia’s drive to eliminate poverty by threatening to remove Ethiopia from AGOA, which send a million Ethiopians further into poverty.”

re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Lawrence Freeman Interviews: Respect Ethiopia’s Sovereignty–Reject Pres Biden Use of AGOA For Economic Warfare

In my interviews on Prime Media above, and OBN below, I discuss the right of Ethiopia to be treated as a sovereign nation. Despite attempts to manipulate “ethnicities” one should understand that there is a single Ethiopian identity that embodies thousands of years of history. The media is not objective in its coverage of the conflict in Ethiopia. They have shaped a false narrative and are not objective. They function as an arm of the geo-political oligarchy that believes it should control the nations of Africa. U.S. and Western policy towards Ethiopia does not support Ethiopia’s right to develop its nation for all its people.

continue reading Here: Source:

