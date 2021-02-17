say no to the closed system, the zero sum games and yes to a new paradigm for Africa and the world

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Renegade Inc Interviews Matt Ehret (Topic: China! China! China!)

16 Feb 2021

In this episode of RT’s Renegade Inc, the Rising Tide Foundation’s Matthew Ehret discusses the clash of two paradigms vying for dominance in the wake of the oncoming financial collapse of the western system. Open vs Closed system thinking is explored as well as the history of open system (ie: creative) policy making in US history that ended with the death of FDR and the sabotage of his vision for a world of sovereign cooperating republics.

