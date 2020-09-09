Australia has been exporting iron ore. the mind boggles but that is Globalist policy. Now, thanks to one man, Australia will process iron ore and produce high quality steel. which IS THE BACKBONE of MANUFACTURING

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – Project Iron Boomerang – Interview with Shane Condon

2 September 2020

Project Iron Boomerang: Steeling our resolve to build Australia Interview with Shane Condon, Project Founder and Managing Director of Project Iron Boomerang Board member of East West Line Parks Pty Ltd

Like this: Like Loading...