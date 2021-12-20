very interesting and realistic interview on the vision of Chinese leadership

Source: BRIX Sweden

Professor Geraci: How Should The West Approach The New China?

17 Dec 2021

In this new webcast / podcast, the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden (BRIX) interviewed Professor Michele Geraci, former Italian Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Economic Development, who is currently Professor of Finance at New York University, Shanghai and at Zhejiang University in China. He discusses in this video, with the BRIX Communication and Information Section manager Hussein Askary, how should Europe and the West in general approach the new reality of China’s rise as a leading industrial economy with the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping as its unchallenged leadership.

Professor Geraci offers very prudent advise to both policy makers and businesses in Europe and the U.S. on how to benefit from China’s rise and the Belt and Road Initiative.

