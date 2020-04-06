Planning To Help Poorer Countries Is the Only Way To Overcome Fear in America’s Pandemic Crisis

In the United States on Sunday its Surgeon-General Dr. Jerome Adams appeared on “Fox News Sunday” program to warn Americans that as the coronavirus pandemic rises toward a peak this week, “it will be a Pearl Harbor shock, a 9/11 shock”—“the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives.”We should remember that for two full years before the original Pearl Harbor shock President Franklin Roosevelt was mobilizing logistics and production aid from America to other nations which were fighting the Axis powers. That aid was accelerated and expanded after the Pearl Harbor attack. Americans should hear President Donald Trump’s statements—almost never reported otherwise—at his daily task force conferences, that he wants to export medical equipment and supplies as soon as it is possible to the “151 countries that have this deadly virus.”

Not only must supplies be sent: A new healthcare infrastructure must be built in most underdeveloped nations, which are almost totally unprepared. This will only happen if the President reaches agreements with the leading producer nations China, Russia, India and others, to create credit and mobilize production. As a long-time pandemic researcher, Laurie Garrett, said in an interview April 3, only if the United States and China cooperate to build up the developing countries is there any hope that they will not be completely devastated by this pandemic in coming months, which will then “come back to us.”

